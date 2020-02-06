|
|
Rita Byron Hogan
El Paso - Rita Byron Hogan of El Paso, Texas answered the call home to our Lord on January 31st, 2020. She was 93 years young. Born in Waterbury Connecticut on November 30, 1926 she remained in Connecticut until her marriage to Harold Lautier Hogan. The couple moved to Baltimore Maryland and adopted three children over the next few years.
The family moved to South Bend, Indiana for three years and then on to El Paso, Texas where she lived out the rest of her 50 years. She was a lifelong catholic and a 50-year congregant of St. Raphael Catholic Parish.
She is survived by her sons John and Mark, by her grandchildren Melanie, Jennifer, David, Patrick, Victoria, Jessica, Christopher and Kaitlynn, and a host of great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Harold and her daughter Mary Ellen. Her Visitation will be held at Martin Funeral Home East 1460 George Dieter from 5 to 9 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Raphael Catholic Parish 2301 Zanzibar at 11:30 a.m. with Burial to follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020