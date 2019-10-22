Services
Perches West Funeral Home - El Paso
6111 S. Desert Blvd
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 581-0102
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Perches West Funeral Home - El Paso
6111 S. Desert Blvd
El Paso, TX 79932
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Perches West Funeral Home - El Paso
6111 S. Desert Blvd
El Paso, TX 79932
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francisco de Assisi Parish
5750 Doniphan Dr
Burial
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:30 PM
Restlawn Memorial Park
4848 Alps
El Paso, TX
Resources
1934 - 2019
Rita Gomez Obituary
Rita Gomez

Rita Gomez, passed away in her home Monday morning, October 21st, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born on February 2nd, 1934 in Chihuahua, Chihuahua Mexico, daughter of the late Antonia and Concepcion Tarango. Rita was preceded in death by her husband, of 75 years, Ramon Gomez and one son, Armando Gomez.

Mom was wonderfully devoted to her 10 children, Ramon, Armando, Eleazar, Jorge, Enrique, Victor, Hortencia, Maria Elena, Ofelia, and Rita. She is survived by 5 sons, 4 daughters, 21 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren. She was a loving grandmother, great grandmother and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. She leaves behind many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.

Viewing will be held on Wednesday from 5-7 pm, and Rosary from 7-9pm at Perches Funeral Home-West 6111 S. Desert Blvd. Mass will take place on Thursday October 23rd at St. Francisco de Assisi Parish- 5750 Doniphan Dr at 11 am. Burial will immediately follow at 12:30 pm at Restlawn Memorial Park 4848 Alps. El Paso, TX.

Daniel Gomez, Arturo Gomez, Eduardo Gomez, Victor Gomez, Jorge Gomez and Enrique Gomez will serve as pallbearers.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: Perches Funeral Home West, 6111 S. Desert Blvd, El Paso, TX 79932
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
