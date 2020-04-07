Services
El Paso - Rita Gutierrez, 89, passed on to eternal rest April 5, 2020 and is now with our Lord. She was at home surrounded by family. Rita was a Catholic and devoted believer of the Virgin Mary; she lived a humble and simple life helping and caring for everyone she knew. Rita was a beloved mother, grandmother "Abuelita", great grandmother "Wita", sister, and aunt. As a homemaker she was a skilled seamstress and the best cook. She is survived by her children Olga, Bertha and husband Gil, Manuel Jorge "Memi" and wife Vicky, Miguel Angel "Mike" and wife Aure, Margarita "Mague" and husband Alfredo. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Edna, Diana, Hugo, Alyssa, Albert, Annette, Nadia, Marisol, Alexis, Ashley, and her 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband Manuel Montes and grandson Miguel "Mickey" Montes Jr. Memorial and celebration of life to be held at a later date. "It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you home." Funeral services arranged by San Jose Funeral Home-East. Memorial and celebration of life to be held at a later date. Burial at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
