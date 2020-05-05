|
Our beloved sister, aunt, cousin and friend has been gone for a while now. Ms. Rita Rodriguez passed away on February 2, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas with her sister Pat, brother Richard and niece Aria at her bedside. Writing this piece was very difficult for us, as sharing this devastating news with others outside the immediate family, makes it a very sad reality. Rita was born on December 11, 1953 to Salvador and Guadalupe Rodriguez in El Paso, Texas. She was the sister to her older deceased brother Sal III, her sister Pat, and brothers Richard and Tony. She was also a true sister to her brother-in-law Cesar, and to her best friend of 50 years, Debra Kanof. Rita was the proud "Auntie" to Matthew, Aria and Adria. She attended UTEP and graduated from Texas Tech Law School. After many years in her own local private law practice, she joined the El Paso City Attorney's office as a litigator and worked her way up to become a First Assistant City Attorney. In 2001, Mayor Ray Caballero appointed Rita as the first female and first Hispanic City Attorney of El Paso. She retired from the practice of law, in December 2015, at age 62, after serving 11 years as an Assistant Federal Public Defender for the Western District of Texas. Just a few of Rita's many professional accomplishments included serving on the Board, and later as President of, Texas Rural Legal Aid, as an officer of the El Paso Woman's Bar and as a member of the District 17 State Bar Grievance Committee. Rita loved retirement and lived every minute to the fullest. She soon enrolled in Tai Chi and spent many mornings with her cousin Christy practicing their Tai Chi moves, making each other laugh, and enjoying breakfast afterwards. She truly enjoyed those moments with Christy. Rita was constantly planning family trips and adventures, always keeping us on a tight schedule to ensure we missed nothing. Those were some of the best times of our lives. Rita celebrated every holiday, making elaborate special themed meals for us. She went all out to make our gatherings fun and authentic. Rita was an extremely generous and kind person. She was always positive and upbeat. She never gave up or gave in, despite her failing health in recent years. She was our rock; the one we would all run to whenever we needed some words of wisdom or encouragement. She was always there to listen and give her shoulder for us to cry on, or when warranted, she would deliver a swift scolding to snap us out it. Rita was very sick in the few months before she passed. But she valiantly fought the good fight and gave it her all until the very end of her life. In those last months, she would often say she wanted to spend more time with her family, saying she was not ready to leave, as she still had so much she wanted to do, including a European river cruise with her dear friends Debra and Sylvia Hopp and, of course, a trip or two to Vegas. Rita loved her nephew and nieces with all her heart and was so very proud of them. She thought of and treated them as her own. Rita is sadly missed; however, we will be forever grateful to God for allowing such a kind and beautiful person to come into our lives. The many happy memories will live on. The stories will continue to be told of all the fun and wonderful times we spent with Rita and how much she meant to all of us. Before she passed, Rita told us, that if she was not meant to remain on this earth and it was her time, she at least took comfort in knowing she would be reuniting with our beautiful parents, our brother Sal, and other beloved family members. Our love and special thanks to our cousins Christy and Martin Monedero. They helped us greatly during Rita's hospital stay in San Antonio and we will forever be grateful for their hospitality and kindness. If you were lucky enough to meet and get to know our Rita, you will agree, she truly was an amazing and extraordinary person.
Published in El Paso Times from May 5 to May 10, 2020