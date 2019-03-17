|
|
Robert A. Bonney Jr.
El Paso - Robert Bonney Jr, 61, passed away unexpectedly on March 12, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. He was born in Brooklyn, New York on December 12, 1957, to Mildred and Robert Bonney. He was raised in El Paso, graduated from Burges HS, class of 1977. Robert retired from Civil Service at Ft Bliss in 1995. The last few months he was a resident of Sun Ridge at Cambria. He was proceeded in death by his Mother, and is survived by his Father Robert Bonney Sr, his brother and sister In-Law Ken & Dana Bonney, his nephew Lane Bonney. A memorial service with reception to follow will be on March 18, 2019 at 11 am at Trinity First United Methodist Church, 801 North Mesa, El Paso, Texas.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 17, 2019