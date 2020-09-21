1/1
Robert A. "Robe" Duron
Robert A. "Robe" Duron

El Paso - Robert A. Duron, "Robe", 84, of El Paso Texas passed away on August 30th, 2020.

He was born in and a lifelong resident of El Paso, Texas. He was married to Celia Duron for 64 years. He proudly served in the Navy and then spent over 35 years as a government servant at White Sands Missile Range.

He will be greatly forever loved and survived by Celia Duron, his Son's Robert and David Duron, his Daughter Shirley Reimer, his Daughter-in-law Jackie Duron, his sister Marta Duron Hernandez, and his Grandchildren Jason Duron, Jake Duron, Jaxon Duron, Jordan Duron, and Mariah Reimer

He is preceded in death by his beloved grandson Matthew Reimer and Brother Luis Urquizo.




Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 21 to Sep. 27, 2020.
