Robert A. Smith



El Paso - Robert "Bob" Allen Smith was born to Jeremiah Smith and Helen Clark Smith on December 10, 1930 in Hummelstown, Pennsylvania. He left this life to join his heavenly Father on April 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, George S. Smith and Jerry L. Smith.



Bob met the love of his life, Opal Peacock, while proudly serving in the Army at Ft. Rucker, Alabama. Bob and Opal married on April 23, 1955. They lived in several states before putting down roots in El Paso in 1962. Bob was a dedicated Christian, a loving family man, and a hardworking, well respected businessman. His faith in God led him to use his talents and gifts to help others, impacting the lives of everyone who crossed his path. He will be greatly missed by his entire family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Opal Peacock Smith, his son and daughter-in-law, Ronald Smith and Susanne Smith, his son and daughter-in-law, Richard Smith and Mara Smith, his daughter and son-in-law, Karen Longtin and Greg Longtin; 8 grandchildren: James Smith (Annika), Jeremy Smith (Hazel), Shawntae Smith, Amy Smith (Andrew), Kristy Smith (Ruben), Ashley Smith (Borzoo), Matthew Longtin (Tamara) and Sarah Ronquillo (Jesus) and 18 great grandchildren with 2 on the way.



Visitation will take place from 5-7pm on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home, 750 North Carolina, El Paso, Texas 79915. A Celebration of Bob's life will be held at 10am on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home led by Dr. Mark Rotramel of First Baptist Church of El Paso where Bob was a member. Interment to follow at Evergreen East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of El Paso Foundation or . Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 30, 2019