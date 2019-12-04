|
|
Robert Adauto Jr.
Robert Adauto Jr. passed away in Temecula CA on November 19, 2019. He was born in El Paso, TX on July 6, 1951. Robert (Bobby) graduated from Cathedral High School in 1969. He joined the United States Navy and served five years. Robert then joined the Police Department in Tucson, AZ. He later moved to CA where he was a police officer for the San Diego Police Department, where he later retired from.
Bobby enjoyed making Native American crafts. He is survived by his eight children: Robert III (Katie), Jennifer Renee, Joshua Michael, Robyn Ashley Deveny (Cody), Elliott David, Rachel Deborah, Bridget Jacqueline and Tiffany Marie. He has five grandchildren: David James, Haley Anne, Dominic Elias, Natalie Rae, and Valentina Alicia. He is also survived by his parents, Robert and Mary Adauto, and his siblings: Jeanette Miller (Joe), Patricia Smyth, Renee Tellez (Joe), and David. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.
Bobby is now dancing, laughing, and loving in heaven. He was cared for by his son Robert and daughter Jennifer in his last months of life.
Robert will be remembered at a Mass on December 7, 2019 at 5:00 PM at St. Mark Catholic Church in El Paso, TX. A Celebration of Life will also take place in January in Temecula CA. Please ask family members for details.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019