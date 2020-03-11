Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Billingslea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Andrew Billingslea Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Andrew Billingslea Jr. Obituary
Robert Andrew Billingslea Jr

Robert Andrew Billingslea Jr passed away on February 19, 2020, at age 70.

Andy was born to parents Robert A (Bobby) and Nettie Billingslea in El Paso TX. He grew up in a flower shop, was the oldest of four boys, and an alumnus of Austin High School. He was kind, compassionate, generous, and had a tender heart. Andy loved to laugh, had a vast repertoire of stories and jokes, and often deviated from the truth with his vivid imagination. He enjoyed the outdoors; fishing, shooting, loved his dogs and was a Grill Master. His barbecued steaks could convert a vegan. Andy and his wife of 28years, Gwenneth, resided in El Paso. Their home was the center for friends and family to gather, eat, laugh, play cards, and solve the world's problems.

Andy is survived by his wife Gwenneth, stepchildren Stephen and Melissa, three grandchildren, four step grandchildren, brothers Johnny (Pam)EL Paso TX, Jody (Sue) Stockton CA, Tommy Hondo NM, Aunt Janice (Bill) KelleyEl Paso TX, and Kathryn Billingslea Mesa AZ. He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister-in-law Linda. Special thank you to Marcos Cordova and hisloving family for years of friendship, love, and prayers. Andy dearly loved his family and friends andwill be sadly missed. Celebration ofLife to be held in early Summer.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -