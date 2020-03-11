|
|
Robert Andrew Billingslea Jr
Robert Andrew Billingslea Jr passed away on February 19, 2020, at age 70.
Andy was born to parents Robert A (Bobby) and Nettie Billingslea in El Paso TX. He grew up in a flower shop, was the oldest of four boys, and an alumnus of Austin High School. He was kind, compassionate, generous, and had a tender heart. Andy loved to laugh, had a vast repertoire of stories and jokes, and often deviated from the truth with his vivid imagination. He enjoyed the outdoors; fishing, shooting, loved his dogs and was a Grill Master. His barbecued steaks could convert a vegan. Andy and his wife of 28years, Gwenneth, resided in El Paso. Their home was the center for friends and family to gather, eat, laugh, play cards, and solve the world's problems.
Andy is survived by his wife Gwenneth, stepchildren Stephen and Melissa, three grandchildren, four step grandchildren, brothers Johnny (Pam)EL Paso TX, Jody (Sue) Stockton CA, Tommy Hondo NM, Aunt Janice (Bill) KelleyEl Paso TX, and Kathryn Billingslea Mesa AZ. He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister-in-law Linda. Special thank you to Marcos Cordova and hisloving family for years of friendship, love, and prayers. Andy dearly loved his family and friends andwill be sadly missed. Celebration ofLife to be held in early Summer.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020