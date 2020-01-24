|
|
Robert Andrew Phoenix
El Paso - Robert Andrew Phoenix, March 19,1994 - January 19,2020. His Lord and Savior took Bobby by the hand to meet his Papo, grandfather Samuel H. Favela, Sr. Left to keep his spirit alive are his mother Norma Favela Barceleau and dad Jaime Barceleau; grandmother, Graciela M. Favela; aunt and nina Vivian Favela Gomez (Ernesto); uncle and nino Dr. Samuel Favela, Jr. (Terry); sisters Ashley E. Barceleau and Clarissa M. Barceleau; cousins Samantha Favela, Marco Macias, and Diego Macias, and fiancée Lilia Campos.
Bobby graduated from El Dorado High School in 2012, completed his associates degree at EPCC and enrolled at UTEP. He enlisted in the Army Reserve in May 2019 and completed his Bachelor's degree on December 14, 2019. On December 30, 2019 he went to army basic combat training in Fort Leonard Wood, MO. While undergoing the rigors of basic combat training a birth defect in the heart was discovered and he collapsed, requiring immediate medical care.
Open heart surgery was followed by cardiac arrest and a second surgery. The complications of the congenital heart defect and two surgeries were too much for him to overcome. Our Bobby wanted to serve his country and to help others, he was an organ donor and thanks to his selfless nature, three souls have a chance at a new life. We are all so very proud of him for his determination and his selflessness.
We take this opportunity to acknowledge his Fort Leonard Wood commanders and the army family, the medical team at Missouri Baptist Medical Center, the caring staff at our hotel, and all of the many friends in El Paso who have rallied around our family.
Visitation will be on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 6:00pm to 9:00pm with a rosary at 7:00pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church - 3729 Hueco Ave. El Paso, Tx 79903. Funeral mass will be held on Monday, January 27th, at 8:30am with interment to follow in Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Fort Bliss and Hillcrest Funeral Home.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020