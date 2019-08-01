Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
Vigil
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
2301 Zanzibar Rd.
Robert Anthony Arellano Sr.


1959 - 2019
Robert Anthony Arellano Sr. Obituary
Robert Anthony Arellano Sr.

El Paso - Robert A. Arellano Sr., 60, El Paso, passed away Monday July 29, 2019. He was born July 4, 1959 in El Paso, Texas and was a lifelong resident. He was a truck driver for many years and was an avid NASCAR and Pittsburgh Steelers fan, but more importantly he was a generous and compassionate son, brother, father and grandfather.

Robert is survived by his mother Mary Elena Vega and father Manuel Roberto Arellano, sons Robert Arellano Jr., and Isaac Arellano, granddaughter Amrie Arellano, brothers Charles Arellano, Michael Arellano and Mark Arellano, and mother of his sons Lupe Arellano. Robert's charm and presence will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Elisa and Isaac Cardenas and Manuel and Consuelo Arellano.

Visitation will be held on Thursday August 1, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. A Funeral Mass will take place on Friday August 2, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 2301 Zanzibar Rd. Private Interment to be held.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 1, 2019
