Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
8:30 AM
Cristo Rey Catholic Church
8011 Williamette.
View Map
Committal
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Madrid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Arthur Madrid Sr.


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Arthur Madrid Sr. Obituary
Robert Arthur Madrid Sr.

El Paso - Robert Arthur Madrid Sr., age 93, born in El Paso, TX on February 18, 1926, returned to his heavenly home on January 24, 2020. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him through life and ultimately gave him peace.

He served in the US Navy Armed Guard during WWII. His career was with Lone Star Del Norte, but he would say his real career was his service to the community. He was a Life Member & Past Commander of Tigua VFW Post 8782. He also was a Life Member of the Lower Valley Optimist, where he held many offices.

One of Robert's passions was traveling. Whether it was Armed Guard Reunions or Optimist Int'l Conventions. His favorite trips were going to Mexico with his wife Drusilla while enjoying a good meal and music.

One of his proudest moments was his grandchildren that carried on a family tradition of patriotism, through their Service to our Country and communities.

Robert lived a life filled with faith, love, happiness, and family. He survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Drusilla Madrid, 2 sisters, 6 children, 16 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Funeral Mass will be at 8:30 AM, Friday, January 31, 2020 at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, 8011 Williamette. Committal Service will follow at 10:00 AM at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Military Honors. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
Download Now