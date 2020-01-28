|
Robert Arthur Madrid Sr.
El Paso - Robert Arthur Madrid Sr., age 93, born in El Paso, TX on February 18, 1926, returned to his heavenly home on January 24, 2020. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him through life and ultimately gave him peace.
He served in the US Navy Armed Guard during WWII. His career was with Lone Star Del Norte, but he would say his real career was his service to the community. He was a Life Member & Past Commander of Tigua VFW Post 8782. He also was a Life Member of the Lower Valley Optimist, where he held many offices.
One of Robert's passions was traveling. Whether it was Armed Guard Reunions or Optimist Int'l Conventions. His favorite trips were going to Mexico with his wife Drusilla while enjoying a good meal and music.
One of his proudest moments was his grandchildren that carried on a family tradition of patriotism, through their Service to our Country and communities.
Robert lived a life filled with faith, love, happiness, and family. He survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Drusilla Madrid, 2 sisters, 6 children, 16 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Funeral Mass will be at 8:30 AM, Friday, January 31, 2020 at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, 8011 Williamette. Committal Service will follow at 10:00 AM at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Military Honors. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020