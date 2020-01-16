|
|
Robert Arthur Pell, Sr.
"Come to me, all you who an weary and burdened. and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light" Matthew 11:28-30.
Robert Arthur Pell, Sr., born October 4, 1947 in Morgantown, West Virginia passed away January 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by It parents lames 0 Pea and A113 Mae Pell. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Carmen Aceves Pell, his children Roberta Ann Pell, Robert Arthur Pell, Jr., daughter-in-law Liza (Del Toro) Pell, grandsons Tucker Miller Pell and Nathan Tyler Pell, and his brother James 0. Pell. Robert was loving husband, father, grandfather and a friend to everyone. He had a deep love and affection in his grandsons Tucker and Nathan. He leaves a big hole In our hearts and will be greatly missed. Robert was drafted into the Army which led him to El Paso, where he met his wife and began to set roots n the Sun City. Robert devoted his professional life to Law Enforcement, he served 28 years in the El Paso Police Department and 15 years for the Government. before retiring and working on his passion woodworking. He created many beautiful pieces that he enjoyed giving to others.
Visitation: January 20, 2020 at 6 pm Rosary at St Pius X Catholic Church Funeral Mass: January 21,2020 at 8 am at St Pius X Catholic Church Interment: Ft Bliss National Cemetery at 9:30 am.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020