Robert Bonney, SR
El Paso - Robert A. "Bob" Bonney, 84 passed away on April 4, 2019. He was born on April 5, 1934 in New York, NY, to William and Emma Bonney. He graduated from Pace University in 1956 with a BBA degree. He worked for El Paso Natural Gas Co., as an accounting instructor at International Business College, office manager at Western Hills UMC and Goodwill industries. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 60 years, Mildred Bonney, his son Robert Bonney Jr. and his brother William Bonney Jr. Survived by his son and daughter- in- law, Kenneth and Dana Bonney, and his grandson Lane Bonney, all of Georgia, his sister Joan Smith of North Carolina and several nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 7000 Edgemere Blvd, El Paso, Tx. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Paul's UMC.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 7, 2019