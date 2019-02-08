|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Charles "R.C." Ordish II announce his sudden passing on January 22, 2019 at the age of 45. R.C. was born in Sheridan, Montana on March 23,1973, to Robert Gary and Patty Ordish. A graduate of New Mexico State University with a degree in Professional Golf
Management, R.C. loved the game of golf and the friendships he gained during that time. A resident of Mission Viejo, California, he enjoyed fishing and spending time with friends at Lake Arrowhead. He was above all else a loving father and his children were the center of his universe.
R.C. will be remembered for his great sense of humor, his abundance of love and pride he had for his children and his kind and gentle spirit. He was a devoted father, husband, son, uncle and brother as well as a wonderful friend. R.C. affected many lives in a positive way and will be greatly missed.
R.C. is survived by his parents, Robert Gary and Patty Ordish of Dillon, Montana, wife Jeanette and their three wonderful children, Kassidy, Marshall and Kennedy, brother Zach Ordish and his girlfriend Ivy Castleton of Las Vegas, Nevada, his uncle Terry Ordish of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, his great aunt Earlene Neeley of Austin, Texas, cousins Michelle Quartieri of Los Alamos, New Mexico and Christa Sparks of Kalispell, Montana, his aunt Marilyn Lyons Pogue, uncle Steven Lyons, great aunt Gene Gelsinger, Ruth Lyons wife of late grandfather Burl Lyons, Wayne and Donovan Sundelius, father-in-law Frank James and mother-in-law Linda James of Santa Teresa, New Mexico, brothers-in-law David James of Santa Teresa, New Mexico and Paul James and his partner Izul De La Vega and their daughter, niece Rowan James of Los Angeles, California.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on February 17th, 2019 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 7050 McNutt Rd, Anthony, NM 88021 with a reception to follow in the church hall from 3:00 P.M.-5:00 P.M. All are welcome to attend and celebrate R.C.'s life.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask for donations to be made to the NMSU PGM Program in memory of R.C. Contact Pat Gavin, Director at (575) 649-8993 or [email protected] for information.
Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 8, 2019