Robert Cortez

Robert CortezEl Paso - Our beloved Roberto (Bobby) Cortez, cherished husband, loving son, beloved brother and adored uncle is now in the presence of his Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ. Bobby exemplified a servant's heart through a disposition of extreme generosity, kindness and humility. He leaves a lasting legacy of love and spirit of excellence to his many nephews and nieces who revere him as a father figure. Bobby is survived by his beautiful wife Graciela Reyna Cortez, parents Enrique and Maria Cortez, brother Richard (Sandra) Cortez, and sisters Rachel (Raul) Hernandez, Rebecca Cortez, and Julie (Ronnie) Franco, brothers-in-law, Pedro (Dolores) Reyna, Raul (Violet) Reyna, Ricardo (Maria) Reyna, sisters-in-law, Maria Elena (Ray) Ramirez, Delia (Manuel+) Sanchez, Guadalupe (Alejandro) Gonzalez, Eva (Charles) Galarza, and his 23 beloved nephews and nieces, 19 grandnephews and nieces and 1 great grandnephew. Bobby was a very proud alumnus of The University of Texas at El Paso where he received his Bachelors of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He was a member of the Texas Board of Professional Engineers and had a distinguished 39 year career with Byers Engineering, AT&T and Fort Bliss. Bobby was also a devoted member of Abundant Living Faith Center and a generous supporter of Christian ministries worldwide. Bobby will live forever in the hearts and memories of his adoring family. He is remembered for his unwavering faith and passionate commitment to Christ. His life serves as an inspiration to every life he touched. Grace wishes to extend her heartfelt thanks to Pastor Jared Neiman, family members, and friends for all their love and support during this time of inconsolable loss. Bobby's celebration of life will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 am at the Abundant Living Faith Center (East), 1000 Valley Crest. Interment will follow at Evergreen East, 12400 Montana Ave. (Face mask required.)