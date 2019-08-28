Resources
Robert David "Bobby" Payne

Robert David "Bobby" Payne Obituary
Robert "Bobby" David Payne

El Paso - Robert "Bobby" David Payne, 43, lifelong resident of El Paso, Texas went home to be with the Lord on August 13, 2019.

Bobby was a loving son, husband, father and brother. He will be missed by his parents, Jim & Debi Payne, wife, Karen Payne, children, Nathan (24), Kaitlyn (17), Hayley (15) and Trysta (13), brother, Eric Payne, and stepbrother Wil Payne (Raaata).

Bobby gave the gift of life as an organ donor.

The family will have a private memorial service.

In lieu of flowers please be a blessing to someone.
Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, 2019
