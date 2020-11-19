Robert De LeonEl Paso - Robert "Bobby" DeLeon, loving son, brother and great friend passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his mother, brothers and sisters on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in El Paso, Texas, at the age of 55.Bobby will be missed and is survived by his mother, Consuelo (Figueroa) DeLeon; his brothers and sisters, Alejandro (Margie), Jesus Jr. (Yesennia ), Eddie (Sylvia), Martha Hernandez (Patrick), and Diane Rocha (Javier); along with several nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his father Jesus "Chuy" Ismael DeLeon-Gonzalez.Born in El Paso, Texas, he resided in Garden Grove, California, New York, New York, Dallas, Texas and El Paso, Texas.Bobby attended and graduated from Santiago High School, Class of 1983, in Garden Grove, CA. and was a member of the high school band. He was a generous individual who loved his entire family and is remembered by his nephews and nieces as a caring and loving uncle.Bobby's pursuit of a career in restaurant management took him to work and open several Del Frisco restaurants in New York, Las Vegas, and Dallas.Bobby's family extends their heartfelt thanks to all that expressed their generosity by way of donations for Bobby's funeral services and burial.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Crestview Funeral Home, 1462 N. Zaragoza Rd., El Paso, TX 79936. Bobby's visitation and memorial service will be offered on Friday, November 20, 2020, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm and a graveside burial at 1:45 pm, at the Memory Gardens of the Valley Cemetery, 4900 McNutt Rd., Santa Teresa, NM. 88008. Bobby will be laid to rest next to his father.