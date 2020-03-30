|
Robert Diaz Jr.
El Paso - Roberto "Bobby" Diaz, Jr., born 9/24/1939 in El Paso, Texas, was lovingly welcomed by our Lord into eternal life on 3/25/2020 at age 80. Left to forever cherish the dynamic memories of his adventurous life are his devoted daughter, Patricia Diaz Martinez (Gilberto), his son Robert Roman Diaz, his doting grandsons/twerps Adam "Edwin" Joshua and Samuel "Edwin" Alec Martinez, his dearest sister Linda Simental and brother in-law Charlie Simental, his loving niece Liza Rudolph (Paul), his brother Oscar Diaz, and his canine companions TerraBelle and Bella Lugosi. Roberto was preceded in death by his father Roberto, Sr., his mother, Josefina, and his daughters Vera Yvonne and Lilly Marie Diaz.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020