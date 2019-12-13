|
Robert Douglas Echlin
El Paso - ROBERT DOUGLAS ECHLIN entered into the hands of his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the age of 74. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, friend and will be greatly missed. He was born in Ross, California but got to Texas as fast he could. He graduated from Ysleta High School and later went on to complete his undergraduate and graduate degrees at The University of Texas El Paso. He was a proud veteran of United States Air Force and later retired from USIBWC as an Environmental Protection Specialist. He was preceded in death by his parents Naomi Stanley and Robert F. Echlin. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Junelle Echlin, his loving daughters Alison Echlin Brake (Joshua), Elizabeth Echlin Haddad (Eric), his siblings; Celeste F. Echlin (Samuel Walker), John S. Echlin (Doris), nephew Ian Andre Echlin; his pride and joy which were his grandchildren, Samuel Douglas Haddad, Pete Douglas Brake, and Holly Elizabeth Haddad. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Frontera Land Alliance (fronteralandalliance.org). Private Inurnment will be held by his beloved family. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019