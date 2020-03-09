|
Robert E. Wilson
October 10, 1942 - March 3, 2020
CSM Robert Earl Wilson, US Army (Ret.), age 77, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Live Oak, Texas. He was born on October 10, 1942 in Lynchburg, Virginia to Boyd Earl Wilson and Margaret Lee.
Command Sergeant Major Robert E. Wilson entered the United States Army on 25 May, 1960, and retired with over 35 years of continuous service. He received his Basic Training at Fort Benning, Georgia, and his Advanced Individual Training at Fort Hood, Texas. He was one of the first Army soldiers trained as an Operator/Mechanic of the Ground Surveillance Radar Systems. Command Sergeant Major Wilson was a graduate of the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy and had a Bachelor of Science Degree in management from Hampton University. Command Sergeant Major Wilson served in a series of key Infantry and Armor assignments as a Scout, Machine Gunner, Squad Leader, Platoon Sergeant, First Sergeant, and Command Sergeant Major. These assignments included tours with the 8th Infantry Division; 1st Armored Division; 2d Armored Cavalry Regiment; 2d Armored Division; and the 1st Calvary Division. He also served as Command Sergeant Major of the Infantry Training Battalion; Army Reception Center; Squadron and Regimental Command Sergeant Major in the 2d Armored Cavalry Regiment; Brigade Command Sergeant Major of the 1st (Tiger) Brigade, 2d Armored Division; Division Command Sergeant Major of the 1st Cavalry Division; and Command Sergeant Major of the VII Corps. Command Sergeant Major Wilson's last assignment was as Battalion Commander for the Student Battalion, United States Army Sergeants Major Academy. Command Sergeant Major Wilson served three combat assignments with the 1st Cavalry Division. He served with 2-8 Cavalry and 2-7 Cavalry in the Republic of Vietnam and was the 1st Cavalry Division Command Sergeant Major during Operation Desert Shield. During Operation Desert Storm, he was the VII Corps Command Sergeant Major. His decorations included the Silver Star; Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster; Bronze Star with "v" device and two oak leaf clusters; Purple Heart; Meritorious Service Medal with five oak leaf clusters; Air Medal; Army Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters; Army of Occupation Medal (Berlin) and numerous service ribbons. Command Sergeant Major Wilson was a Senior Parachutist, wore the Combat Infantryman's Badge and Special Forces Tab.
Bob is survived by his wife, Irma R. Wilson; daughters, Diana Jo King (James), Susan Lynn Wilson (Andy Shea), Lynda Franco (Mickey), Shirley R. Traughber (Anthony), and Vickie L. Estorga (Lorenzo); grandchildren, Sean, Jennifer, Derek (Amy), Jonathan, Joshua, William, Garrison, Aaron, Micah, Yael, and Christopher; great-grandson, Jaxon; sister, Judy Raiston (Jim); and brother, Danny Wilson (Thelma). The family will receive friends beginning at 6:00PM on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
Rosary: Monday, March 16, 2020, 7:00 PM, Porter Loring Mortuary North.
Procession: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 11:00 AM, Porter Loring Mortuary North
Mass: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 11:30 AM, St. Helena Catholic Church
Interment with Military Honors will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the San Antonio Chapter of the Purple Heart Foundation.
