|
|
Robert Edward (Bob) LaBelle
El Paso - Robert Edward (Bob) LaBelle, age 83, passed away May 9 th in Houston, Texas after a brief illness. Bob leaves his wife and life-long love Gladys; 3 children Lori Solon (Tony) of Kingwood, TX; Beth Herman of El Paso TX; Robert J of Austin TX; 10 Grandchildren: Christopher (Joy) , Eric (Melanie), Trevor and Breanne Solon; Teagan, Kyle and Holly Herman; Arlyn, Oswald and Paton LaBelle; and 2 Great-granddaughters Madeline and Abigail Solon. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Joseph and John and grandson Steven Solon.
Bob was born August 30th, 1935 to Helen (Callahan) and Joseph LaBelle in Chicopee Falls, MA. He served in the US Army Signal Corps and was stationed in Germany with the 14th Armored Calvary Regiment. He graduated with a BSME from Western New England College in Springfield, MA and later an MBA from the University of Texas at El Paso.
Bob and his family were transferred to El Paso, Texas in 1972 where he worked in the Maquila Industry for General Instrument Corp. In 1978 Bob and Gladys started their own business, LaBelle Industrial Sales and later Conveyors & Materials Handling, Inc. Both companies enjoyed significant growth and today have offices throughout the Southwest and Mexico. Bob was known for his honesty and integrity by all who did business with him.
Bob was an avid golfer and member of Alto Lakes Golf & Country Club in NM, he was a regular with the Prime of Life Players golf group in the El Paso area as well as the International Seniors Amateur Golf Society. Bob & Gladys, through their 61 years of marriage enjoyed world traveling, cruising and were long-time fans of UTEP sports.
Services will be held Monday, June 3 at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 930 E. Redd Rd, El Paso Texas 79912. There will be a rosary at 9:45 am and funeral mass at 10:30 am. Private interment will be at Ft. Bliss Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St Vincent De Paul at St Luke Catholic Church in El Paso TX or Hillsdale College PO Box 96607, Washington, DC 20090-6607.
Published in El Paso Times from May 31 to June 2, 2019