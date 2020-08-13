Robert Emmett Alexander



El Paso - Robert Emmett Alexander, fondly known to all as "Bob", was a great friend, a loving brother and son, who left this world on July 7th, 2020 when he passed away in El Paso, Tx.



Bob was born on January 14th, 1954 in El Paso, TX and he loved his mother Catherine Alexander Deiters and his father Jim Alexander very much his entire life. He was survived by his brothers Patrick and Kevin, sister-in-law Debby, nephew Kelly and niece Kathleen.



Bob was extremely caring and loving to literally everyone he ever met, as we never met a person ever who did not gravitate to his charm, warmth and quirky style.



Bob was indeed a "Renaissance Man" a unique personality that had a broad base of knowledge of world history that he loved sharing with us all. A graduate of Burges High School, an Eagle Scout, a friend of his church, a "heart as big as Texas", he tried in many ways to make things better for everyone, including the "down and out."



Bob loved the movies. His love of film was enduring, and his collection of movies extended into the hundreds. As a child he had no greater joy than going to the Plaza Theater for a matinee, a bag of popcorn and the chance to hear the Wurlitzer Organ play as it raised out of the orchestra pit.



Bob never met a stranger and he loved to travel. His work allowed him to explore the back roads of New Mexico and west Texas. He loved to visit New York, Paris, Dublin, and the Roman Aqueducts in Spain.



In closing, "If a man does not keep pace with his companions, perhaps it is because he hears a different drummer. Let him step to the music which he hears, however measured or far away." Henry David Thoreau.









