Robert Estrada
1947 - 2020
Robert Estrada

April 24, 1947

June 13, 2020

In loving memory of our beloved husband, father and grandfather. Robert A. Estrada passed away on June 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Ida Hernandez Martinez, his daughter, Sylvia Sanchez, his sons, Robert Shanahan and Mark Shanahan, grandchildren, Ricky Sanchez, Nico Sanchez, Jacob Shanahan and Sofia Shanahan. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home West, 128 N. Resler Dr. Funeral Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral, 1118 N. Mesa on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. with a graveside service to follow at Memorial Pines Cemetery, 3061 Memorial Pines, Sunland Park, NM. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West, 128 N. Resler Dr. www.martinwest.com






Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
JUN
23
Rosary
07:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
JUN
24
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
t. Patrick's Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
9155841234
