Robert Estrada
April 24, 1947
June 13, 2020
In loving memory of our beloved husband, father and grandfather. Robert A. Estrada passed away on June 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Ida Hernandez Martinez, his daughter, Sylvia Sanchez, his sons, Robert Shanahan and Mark Shanahan, grandchildren, Ricky Sanchez, Nico Sanchez, Jacob Shanahan and Sofia Shanahan. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home West, 128 N. Resler Dr. Funeral Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral, 1118 N. Mesa on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. with a graveside service to follow at Memorial Pines Cemetery, 3061 Memorial Pines, Sunland Park, NM. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West, 128 N. Resler Dr. www.martinwest.com
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.