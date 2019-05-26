Robert Eugene Arnett



El Paso - ROBERT EUGENE ARNETT "BOB" entered into the hands of his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the age of 85. He was a loving father, grandfather and mentor and will be greatly missed. Bob was predeceased by his beloved parents Myrtle and Claude Arnett, his loving wife Wilma Jean Arnett, his loving granddaughter Joni Arnett. He is survived by his loving children; Eddie Arnett (Amy), Bobbette Arnett Montes (Gilberto), Jon Arnett (Susan), his beloved grandchildren; Bobby Arnett (Ana), Manon Arnett, J.R. Arnett (Felicia), Andre Montes (Stephanie), great-grandchildren; Brett, Preston, William, Victoria, Sydney and Grayson Arnett. He was a longtime horse trainer and became one of the most successful trainers in the history of New Mexico, dominating the sport like few trainers in New Mexico ever have. Arnett won many stakes races and in one stretch at Sunland Park he won the trainer championship 11 years in a row. For his entire career, he won a total of 2,431 races and although purses weren't as big in those early days his horses earned $7,340,270. Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 9:30AM at Memory Gardens of the Valley in Santa Teresa, NM, with Chaplain Donald Stover officiating. Pallbearers will be Bobby Arnett, Andre Montes, J.R Arnett, William Arnett, Brett Easetman, and Preston Arnett. Reception to follow in Rileys at Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino. We would like to give our gratitude to Hospice of El Paso for their care and compassion and Sunland Park Casino for their hospitality. Published in El Paso Times on May 26, 2019