|
|
Robert Gonzales Jr.
El Paso - Beloved husband, father, son, and friend, Robert Gonzales Jr., was called to his heavenly home on March 12, 2019.
He loved his family, but his son was his world.
Robert graduated from UTEP in 2012. He was a dedicated P.E. teacher at La Fe Preparatory School who coached grades Pre-K through 6th. He was an avid sports fan, especially rooting for the Dallas Cowboys, LA Lakers, Chivas de Guadalajara, and Barcelona. He was a big WWE fan and also loved soccer.
He was always smiling or making someone smile. His passion was living a healthy and active lifestyle. He taught the basic fundamentals and love of athletics to his students and encouraged many to always be happy.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Jesus Gonzales and maternal grandparents, Vidal and Josefina Borrego.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Cynthia Dominguez; son, Robert Guillermo Gonzales; and parents, Robert and Connie Gonzales; and paternal grandmother, Agustina Gonzales.
Serving as pallbearers are: Chris Borrego, Mario Gonzales Jr., Eugene Gonzales, Charlie Mackay, Nicolas Herrera, Julio Pizaña, Armando Gurrola, and Sam Ybarra.
Visitation: Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm with Rosary at 6:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: Monday, March 18, 2019 12:15pm at St. Mark Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 17, 2019