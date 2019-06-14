Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:45 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Frommelt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Frommelt


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert J. Frommelt Obituary
Robert J. Frommelt

El Paso - Robert J. Frommelt, 82, passed away on June 10, 2019 at University Medical Center in El Paso Texas. Memorial service will be held Sunday, June 16 at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Drive, El Paso Texas, from 1pm to 3pm. Flag Ceremony and Prayer Service will begin at 1:45 pm.

He was born on July 16, 1936 in Dubuque, Iowa. Son of Joseph and Mary (Weber) Frommelt. He graduated from the Alexian Brothers Nursing School in Chicago in 1958. Bob joined the Army Medical Corps in 1959 as a Registered Nurse, and served his country proudly throughout the world. Bob retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1989 from injuries sustained in The Gulf War.

A great joy in Bob's life was working with The Greyhound Rescue program to save Dogs lives. Another thing that fulfilled Bob's life was his Church Family at Bethel Family Ministries.

Bob is survived by his Sister Mary Gould (Fred), and 18 Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded by His 3 Sisters, Catherine (Nick) Esch, Joan Jahn (Rich), and Grace Lutgen (Whitey).

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's name to Bethel Family Ministries.
Published in El Paso Times on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Funeral Home
Download Now