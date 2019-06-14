Robert J. Frommelt



El Paso - Robert J. Frommelt, 82, passed away on June 10, 2019 at University Medical Center in El Paso Texas. Memorial service will be held Sunday, June 16 at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Drive, El Paso Texas, from 1pm to 3pm. Flag Ceremony and Prayer Service will begin at 1:45 pm.



He was born on July 16, 1936 in Dubuque, Iowa. Son of Joseph and Mary (Weber) Frommelt. He graduated from the Alexian Brothers Nursing School in Chicago in 1958. Bob joined the Army Medical Corps in 1959 as a Registered Nurse, and served his country proudly throughout the world. Bob retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1989 from injuries sustained in The Gulf War.



A great joy in Bob's life was working with The Greyhound Rescue program to save Dogs lives. Another thing that fulfilled Bob's life was his Church Family at Bethel Family Ministries.



Bob is survived by his Sister Mary Gould (Fred), and 18 Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded by His 3 Sisters, Catherine (Nick) Esch, Joan Jahn (Rich), and Grace Lutgen (Whitey).



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's name to Bethel Family Ministries.