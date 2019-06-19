|
Robert J. McLellan
El Paso - Robert J. McLellan, President and Chief Executive Officer Handgards Inc.
Robert J. McLellan passed away June 13, 2019 at the age of 68 at his home in El Paso, TX. Bob died unexpectedly in his sleep. He and his wife Lynn, of 47 years had been residents of El Paso for sixteen years.
Bob was born to 1st Lt. Robert and Dorothy McLellan, USMC, aboard Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba on November 27, 1950. Bob grew up the son of a Marine in Jacksonville, NC and later, Alexandria, VA.
Bob graduated from Bishop Ireton High School in Alexandria, VA in 1968. He then attended St. Bonaventure University where he studied business and was recognized in Who's Who In American Universities. It was at St Bona's that he met and soon married Lynn.
In 1971 Bob graduated college and joined the United States Marine Corps. Bob served in the Marine Corps as an Infantry Officer with 2/6 and 3/9. He served for 5 years and was promoted to the rank of Captain. He always cherished his time in the Corps.
In 1976 Bob began his varied and successful business career. Beginning as a soap sales man he eventually achieved senior sales and marketing positions at Proctor and Gamble, Fort Howard Paper Company, Georgia Pacific, and James River Corporation.
In 2003 he became President and CEO of Handgards, Inc. It was the most challenging and rewarding position of his career. He was entirely devoted to the success of the people who comprise the Handgards team.
Bob loved life, was not scared of death, and exemplified "Carpe Diem". Above all, Bob loved his wife of 47 years and their family and friends. He found great satisfaction in hard work and devotion to a worthy cause. He believed there was good and evil in the world and that good always prevails. He believed that the Lord gave everyone talents and they must use them to their fullest extent possible, as intended. Bob loved to compete, to learn from defeat, and to win with style.
He lived by his own set of rules. He was direct, humorous, and extremely generous. He loved to make a positive impact behind the scenes, and never sought recognition for good deeds done. Bob loved to teach. He loved a good story, a funny joke, a good meal, and a cold beer.
Bob personified American independence. He was self-reliant, believed you make your own luck, and that it was always better to be lucky than good. He believed everything has a purpose and that in the end, it always works out. Bob was an optimist, but planned for the worst. He was rarely surprised and he always had a plan.
A keen businessman with impeccable instincts, his greatest talent was leadership. His greatest strength was to create shared vision, to align resources, and to accomplish the mission. Small groups or large organizations, to him it didn't matter. He loved to be "The Man in the Arena".
Bob traveled the world in defense of this nation, on business, and for pleasure. He could make the hard decision when required and explain the unpleasant with tact. Bob assumed calculated risk when required and was bold always. He was feared by opponents, loved by his people, and respected by all. He lived by a simple code described as "man rules". His word was his bond, and his hand shake an agreement not to be broken. He was demanding on those around him, made them better, and was hardest on himself. He could always be expected to show up when least expected and needed the most.
Most of all Bob loved his wife, his family, his friends, and his employees. It was his mission in life to protect them all, and to ensure their success long after he was gone. Bob is preceded in death by his mother, father, sister Kathy, and brother in law John Dolan. Bob is survived by his loving wife Lynn, son LtCol Robert McLellan, USMC, (Kristin), grandsons Gus and Luke. His daughter Leslie Castro (Chris) grandson Mac, granddaughters Molly and Maegan. Sisters Patricia Hein (John) sister Terry Myers and nieces and nephews.
Bob lived life as he wanted to, died as he wished, and served as an example to all of what a life of selfless service is. Bob had no regrets and no bucket list, a full life lived well. We celebrate Bob's life, death, and legacy.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 11:00-12:00 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 805 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79902 with celebration of life service to follow at 12:00-1:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Ave, El Paso TX 79906.
