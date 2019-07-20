|
Robert J. Rosen, M.D.
El Paso - Bob Rosen was a modest man who had much to be proud of, yet he rarely tooted his own horn. He passed away at home July 13, 2019. He was born August 13, 1942 in Newark, NJ, to Emanuel Rosen, M.D., and Pearl Pollack Rosen. He graduated from South Orange High School, received his undergraduate degree from Brown University, and earned his M.D. from Chicago Medical School in 1968. He was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha honor society as a junior. He completed a straight medical internship at NYU-Bellevue Hospital, NYC, and a residency in ophthalmology at Albert Einstein, Bronx, NY. The Vietnam War brought Bob to William Beaumont Army Hospital in 1972, where he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal. During two years of service he grew to love El Paso, and he remained here for the rest of his life.
Dr. Rosen set up his private practice on the east side of town from 1974-2008. Despite always working very hard, Bob made time to be an enthusiastic community volunteer. He served on the executive boards of Impact, Pro-Musica and Chai Manor; was one of the founders of El Paso's first hospice; was a past-president of Temple Mt. Sinai; recruited for Brown; was a Sunturian; solicited for United Way. He served on the board of the Jewish Community Foundation until his recent illness.
Bob was an athlete as well as a sports fanatic. At Brown he won the freshman intramural tennis tournament, probably to the detriment of his grades. He played basketball, tennis, golf, and squash, but racquetball became his passion. He even qualified for national competition when he turned 50. If there was a professional sport on TV, he was watching. The Mets and the Lakers were always favorites.
He adored throwing surprise parties and making jokes, once writing a self-deprecatingly funny mock obituary for himself…this is not it…wish it were. He enjoyed travelling, playing poker, petting his dogs while slipping them tidbits of whatever he was eating, as he felt that food was love. In retirement, Bob relished reading mystery novels instead of medical journals, going to lunch with friends, sneaking to the movies in the middle of the day, and keeping up with family spread across the country. He was always available to consult with friends for medical or general advice.
As generous as Bob was as a volunteer in the community, he was an even more devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He is survived by his wife of nearly 52 years, Jane Jacobs Rosen; his son Andrew and wife Cathy; his daughter Brooke; five beautiful grandchildren, Blake, Braden, Bryce, Lucy, and Sophie; as well as his sister, Harriette Mogul, M.D., his brother-in-law Robert Jacobs, M.D., and their families. He loved and was loved by all.
A Memorial Service will be held at Temple Mt. Sinai, 4408 N. Stanton, on July 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Temple Mt. Sinai, Animal Rescue League of El Paso, or the .
Published in El Paso Times from July 20 to July 21, 2019