Robert James Benford
Robert James Benford 84 passed away at his home on March 21, 2020 in Sun City Center, Florida. Born in Indiana he moved with his mother from South Bend. From the eighth to the eleventh grades to Missouri, Oklahoma, Arizona and El Paso, Texas. He graduated from Ysleta High School in 1954 as a member of the National Honor Society. In 1958 he graduated from Texas Western College with a B.A. in Education and Zoology after attending college for just three years.
A born communicator, Bob worked 36 years in two divisions of Norwich Pharmaceutical. He started his career as a territory sales representative and was promoted to Government sales covering US military doctors in England, Germany, Spain and Italy. Later Bob was promoted to District Sales Manager in Boston and then Assistant National Sales Manager at the company's headquarters in Norwich, NY. There he headed the Sales Training department and became Corporate Training Manager. He was promoted to World -wide Director of Personnel and Training.
Bob and his first wife Helen Gail divorced in 1976. He married Lee Decker in 1977. She survives him. Between the two families they have 5 children, 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
After retirement Bob and Lee moved to Sun City Center in 1997. He was very active in the John Donnelley table tennis club where he served as president for two terms. Bob was an active member of the Pelican Players theatre group. He served on the board and as an actor, director, stage manager and producer of numerous productions. Bob also served as a member of the Royal Doulton Property Owner's Association.
There will be no services, in lieu of any memorial gifts, please contribute to a charity of your choosing.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020