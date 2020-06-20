Robert Joseph Harter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Joseph Harter

El Paso - On June 18, 2020 Robert Joseph Harter passed away from cancer. He was retired, but worked for over 30 years at FM Pool Center in El Paso Texas. He was also a veteran of the US Army where he served in the Vietnam War and was a Sargent First Class when he retired in 1975 after serving for over 21 years. He is preceded in death by his parents Marie Catherine and Clarence Arnold Harter; brothers David and John Harter; and his daughter Connie Mae Harter. He is survived by his wife of 39 years Sang Savage; his Daughter Ella Marie Nichols (Ernesto) of Beaverton OR; Sons' Bob Harter (Marsha) of Lodi CA, David Eugene Harter (Frances) of Lawton OK, and Joseph Arnold Harter (James) of Seattle WA; his 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 3 step-children Christine Sigurdsson (Sig), Catherine Blank (Darrell), William Savage (Jessica) all of Dallas TX; and 5 step-grandchildren. Viewing will be in El Paso at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast on June 23rd from 1-4 PM. Burial will take place at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery on June 24th at 10 AM. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved