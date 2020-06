Robert Joseph HarterEl Paso - On June 18, 2020 Robert Joseph Harter passed away from cancer. He was retired, but worked for over 30 years at FM Pool Center in El Paso Texas. He was also a veteran of the US Army where he served in the Vietnam War and was a Sargent First Class when he retired in 1975 after serving for over 21 years. He is preceded in death by his parents Marie Catherine and Clarence Arnold Harter; brothers David and John Harter; and his daughter Connie Mae Harter. He is survived by his wife of 39 years Sang Savage; his Daughter Ella Marie Nichols (Ernesto) of Beaverton OR; Sons' Bob Harter (Marsha) of Lodi CA, David Eugene Harter (Frances) of Lawton OK, and Joseph Arnold Harter (James) of Seattle WA; his 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 3 step-children Christine Sigurdsson (Sig), Catherine Blank (Darrell), William Savage (Jessica) all of Dallas TX; and 5 step-grandchildren. Viewing will be in El Paso at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast on June 23rd from 1-4 PM. Burial will take place at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery on June 24th at 10 AM. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net