Robert Joseph Harter
El Paso - On June 18, 2020 Robert Joseph Harter passed away from cancer. He was retired, but worked for over 30 years at FM Pool Center in El Paso Texas. He was also a veteran of the US Army where he served in the Vietnam War and was a Sargent First Class when he retired in 1975 after serving for over 21 years. He is preceded in death by his parents Marie Catherine and Clarence Arnold Harter; brothers David and John Harter; and his daughter Connie Mae Harter. He is survived by his wife of 39 years Sang Savage; his Daughter Ella Marie Nichols (Ernesto) of Beaverton OR; Sons' Bob Harter (Marsha) of Lodi CA, David Eugene Harter (Frances) of Lawton OK, and Joseph Arnold Harter (James) of Seattle WA; his 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 3 step-children Christine Sigurdsson (Sig), Catherine Blank (Darrell), William Savage (Jessica) all of Dallas TX; and 5 step-grandchildren. Viewing will be in El Paso at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast on June 23rd from 1-4 PM. Burial will take place at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery on June 24th at 10 AM. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.