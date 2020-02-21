|
|
Robert "Rob" Lee Stover Jr.
He was born and raised in El Paso. He attended Eastwood High School. He owned and operated Sun Shield Tinting and Graphics on the Eastside for many years. He was a talented graphic artist who enjoyed sharing his passion for art by creating beautiful custom designs in tint and graphics. He enjoyed working with wood. He enjoyed BMX racing. He was active in promoting BMX and helping to design local tracks.
Preceded in death by his Father Robert "Bud" Stover of El Paso in 2000.
Survivors: Mother Jennie Mae Prentiss of Duncan, OK, Brother David Stover and wife Christa Stover of Duncan, OK. Nephew Dalton & Kaycee Stover of Duncan, OK and Nephew Austin & Cherokee Stover of Duncan, OK. Brother: Wade & Kathy Fitzgerald of San Antonio, TX. Nephew Parker Fitzgerald of San Antonio, TX. Sister: Francie & Hank McIntosh of El Paso, Texas. Niece: Lilly & Thomas Vick of El Paso, Tx and Nephew Will & Jaylene Fitzgerald of Las Cruces, NM. Several other cousins, great nieces and nephews.
Private Memorial service will be held on March 7, 2020.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020