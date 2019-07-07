|
|
Robert Lewis Elliott
El Paso - Robert Lewis Elliott (Oct 23, 1955 - Jun 27, 2019). On Thursday, June 27, 2019, God called home Robert Elliott, affectionately known as "Uncle Ducky". Uncle Ducky was a wonderful loving father, caring brother, and fantastic uncle and friend. He loved life and being called "Grandpa Bob" by his grandchildren and "Uncle Ducky" by his relatives and close friends. Another thing he loved was motorcycles. He liked living in the country and feeling the wind on his face while riding his motorcycle. He is now with the Lord, smiling and rejoicing, singing "Hosanna in the Highest!". He is survived by his daughter Juanita Cooke, her six children and son Omega Young and his two children. Services will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at San Jose Funeral Home East. The prayer service will begin at 6:00 pm. A church service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:30 am at Shiloh Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park.
Published in El Paso Times on July 7, 2019