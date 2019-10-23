Services
El Paso - Robert Martinez was born May, 1939 in Brownsville, TX. He graduated from Brownsville High School in 1957. After graduation, he proudly served his country for 8 years in the Army Reserves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin Pharmacy School in 1962. His pharmacy career began at Gunning-Casteel in El Paso, TX. He later worked at Walgreens, FedMart, Grace Pharmacy, Tigua Pharmacy, Alameda Thrifty Pharmacy and The Medicine Shoppe. He co-owned International Plaza Pharmacy and owned Santa Fe Pharmacy downtown. Throughout the years, he was an active member of the El Paso Pharmaceutical Association and served the El Paso community as a retail pharmacist for 56 years. He was a voracious reader and never lost his desire for more knowledge. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to obtain a real estate license, tax preparer certificate and his notary. Although not your typical sports fan, he was passionate about boxing and the bullfights and passed on that enthusiasm to all his children. Until the end, he was extremely physically active and continued his strong following of U.S. politics. He is preceded in death by his parents, Cipriano and Elisa Martinez and brother Jose Enrique Martinez. He is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Esther Martinez, 4 children: Robert (Michelle), Mario (Renee), David (Kristen) and Diana Willis (Donald). He has six grandchildren; Caroline, Nicholas, Cole, Matthew, Nicole and Noelle. Siblings include Elisa Rousett (Louis), Graciela Pineda (Johnny) and Irma Saucedo (Albert) and numerous nieces and nephews. He leaves behind a legacy of integrity, discipline, dedication, wisdom and guidance to both his family and profession. The Martinez Family would like to offer special thanks to Dr. Aamr Herekar for his dedication and compassion when treating our father and Mr. & Mrs. Patricio Contreras for their continued love and support during this difficult time.

Visitation will begin at 5 pm with a rosary at 7 pm on Friday, October 25th at Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central, 3839 Montana, El Paso, TX 79903. Mass will be held at 1:30 pm Saturday, October 26th at Saint Raphael Parish, 2301 Zanzibar Rd., El Paso, TX 79925. Interment Evergreen East, 12400 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79938.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
