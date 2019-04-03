Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Mendoza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Mendoza Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Mendoza Sr. Obituary
Robert Mendoza, Sr.

El Paso - Robert Mendoza, Sr., 75, was called to be with the Lord on March 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Lorenzo and Augustina Mendoza, and by two of his precious children, Dorothy and Edward Mendoza. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Petra Olvera Mendoza, and his sons, Robert Mendoza, Jr., Daniel Martin Mendoza, and 9 grandchildren.

He attended Zavala Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson High School. He retired from the U.S. Civil Service and proved himself a hard worker who did so much to provide for his family. He gave more than enough of himself -with his time and love- to his wife and kids, his extended family, his friends, and anyone who was blessed enough to make his acquaintance. He was loved by many people as he was one of the kindest, gentlest, humblest, most patient, and most generous souls that God ever placed on earth. He will be missed by many.

Visitation will be at Hillcrest Funeral Home at 1060 North Carolina Dr. at 5 PM, followed by the recitation of the Rosary at 7PM. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Parish, and the entombment will be at Evergreen Cemetery- East immediately following the Mass.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Funeral Home
Download Now