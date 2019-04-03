Robert Mendoza, Sr.



El Paso - Robert Mendoza, Sr., 75, was called to be with the Lord on March 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Lorenzo and Augustina Mendoza, and by two of his precious children, Dorothy and Edward Mendoza. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Petra Olvera Mendoza, and his sons, Robert Mendoza, Jr., Daniel Martin Mendoza, and 9 grandchildren.



He attended Zavala Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson High School. He retired from the U.S. Civil Service and proved himself a hard worker who did so much to provide for his family. He gave more than enough of himself -with his time and love- to his wife and kids, his extended family, his friends, and anyone who was blessed enough to make his acquaintance. He was loved by many people as he was one of the kindest, gentlest, humblest, most patient, and most generous souls that God ever placed on earth. He will be missed by many.



Visitation will be at Hillcrest Funeral Home at 1060 North Carolina Dr. at 5 PM, followed by the recitation of the Rosary at 7PM. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Parish, and the entombment will be at Evergreen Cemetery- East immediately following the Mass.