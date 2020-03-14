Services
San Jose Funeral Home - Virginia
601 South Virginia
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 532-1856
Robert Michael Casper


1924 - 2020
Robert Michael Casper Obituary
Robert Michael Casper

El Paso - Actor, performer and world traveler has passed to his maker. Born October 7, 1924 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He passed in El Paso, TX. on Mar 7, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents Sophie & John Casper, brother John Casper Jr., and sister Ruth Bieder. Survived by his brother James T. (Jo Ann) Casper.

He sought his dreams at a young age and left home for the stage after high school. Robert (Bob) joined the Claretree Major Traveling Children's theatre. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1942. He served in China-India-Burma. After he was discharged, he studied at the Goodman Theatre School in Chicago. He ventured to New York to perform on stage acting, dancing and singing, whatever it took. He worked as a waiter at many of New York's finest restaurants in between rolls on stage.

When TV became popular in Hollywood, it beckoned Bob. Bob hired an agent and went to work. He worked up and down the west coast from California to Washington and sometimes Canada. He finally settled in North Hollywood. He played in movies, television and still commercials.

He considered himself an intellectual. He was a collector of fine books and an avid reader. You may have seen him reading in the Japanese Gardens in the Huntington Estate.

If you are interested you may view his many credits on the internet under the name Robert Casper.

He will be interred at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.

For information please call 915-532-1856
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
