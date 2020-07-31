Robert "Bob" Millard KellerEl Paso - Robert "Bob" Millard Keller passed peacefully Sunday, July 26 in El Paso, Texas. He was 86.Bob lived most of his life in El Paso. He attended Dudley Grade School and El Paso High. To play varsity football before typically allowed, he practiced with El Paso High while still at Dudley. An outstanding athlete, he lettered in football, basketball and track. He was awarded all-city and all-district honors, was a star running back, and earned a full football scholarship at the University of Texas. At El Paso High, he was voted Class Favorite all four years, and served as Class President for three years. Bob's football career ended due to an ankle injury playing, caused and worsened by heavy radiation exposure from the first atomic bomb exploded at Trinity Site in 1945, with surgery that could not restore his ability to play. He finished his education and graduated at Texas Western (UTEP).After college, he married Janis Melvin (they met in play school), and spent 62 years together before her passing in 2019. Their similar interests in archaeology, anthropology, Latin American Olmec, Mayan and Aztec culture/history, and world travel were rooted in their relationship. Bob was an expert in numerology and calendar use of the Mayans, and was studied in their codices.Bob and Janis were members of the El Paso Archaeological Society and Bob served on the board of the El Paso Historical Society. He also served on the board and promoted artist Annabelle Livermore. He rediscovered a forgotten non-inventoried but rare and valuable multi-volume special collections book held at the El Paso Public Library, a book about ancient Mexico now valued over $100,000 (only about 300 copies of the book were ever printed).Bob was a highly successful commercial and industrial realtor. He helped clients in El Paso, the surrounding regions and Mexico. His clients included companies from all over the world. He was a member and served in executive positions with the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR). Bob was a pilot, a member of Mensa and an avid golfer. He supported UTEP athletics and even attended all basketball games home and on the road during the famous 1966 National Championship season.He is survived by his sons Robert Jr., Russ and Ken, brother James and sister Barbara Kent, with families Keller, Kent, Johnson, O'Donnell, Salzer, Kistler, Lowenfield, Bacon, Bowers and Richards.Private services were held. The family thanks you for your friendship and prayers for Bob.