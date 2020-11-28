1/1
Robert P. Lagos
1948 - 2020
Robert P. Lagos

El Paso - On Sunday, November 22, 2020, passed away at the age of 72. He was born on June 22, 1948 in El Paso, Texas. To Manuel and Mercedes P. Lagos. He graduated from Bel Air High School in 1967, then soon joined the U.S Army serving his country in the Vietnam War, then later dedicating 23 years to the Army National Guard. After his duties with the Army, Mr. Lagos worked 30 years at the Texas Department of Transportation. Later, on December 4, 1971, he married the love of his life Alice Barraza. Whom they later shared two daughters Linda and Diana. Robert's passion was his family and spending time with his grandkids Paulina, Ximena, Viviana, Esmie, Daniel, and Joshua. He was preceded in death by his father Manuel, Mother Mercedes, brother Jose Manuel, and sister Maria Cecilia. He is now forever in the hearts of his wife, daughters, grandkids, family, and friends. Visitation will be held at 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with Vigil/Rosary at 6:30 PM on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Interment will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net






Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East
DEC
1
Rosary
06:30 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
