1/1
Dr. Robert Paul May
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Robert Paul May

May, Dr. Robert Paul, on August 14, 2020. Born October 14, 1937. Moved to El Paso in 1955 and ever proud to have been an "Okie from Muskogee." Beloved and caring husband of Susan May for 43 years, father of Andrea Feinswog (Ira), Paul May (Jill), Rebecca May (Jason Foster) and Bernard May (Megan), grandfather of Dr. David Feinswog (Allison Smither), Alisa and Max Feinswog, Samantha and Tessa May, Jax and Lola May. Loved his family, including his dear sister, Carol Hoffman, and brother-in-law, Dr. Leonard Hoffman of Houston and was devoted to his parents, Max Trube and Lola May of blessed memory. Loyal friend to many. Dr. May graduated from Texas Western College and then UT Southwestern Medical School and did his internal medicine and pulmonology training at Parkland Memorial Hospital and Bellevue Hospital. He completed his military service at hospitals in Paris, France and Nuremberg, Germany before returning to El Paso to practice medicine for 40 years. Often spotted on the golf course at El Paso Country Club, riding his tandem bike with Susie, working out at the gym, traveling the world or visiting his family. Private memorial services this Sunday. Family requests that memorial contributions go to Temple Mt. Sinai, 4408 N. Stanton, El Paso, TX 79902 ,915-532-5959, or to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, 9541 Plaza Circle, El Paso, TX 79927, 915-298-0353. May his memory bring blessing and goodness.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved