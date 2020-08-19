Dr. Robert Paul May



May, Dr. Robert Paul, on August 14, 2020. Born October 14, 1937. Moved to El Paso in 1955 and ever proud to have been an "Okie from Muskogee." Beloved and caring husband of Susan May for 43 years, father of Andrea Feinswog (Ira), Paul May (Jill), Rebecca May (Jason Foster) and Bernard May (Megan), grandfather of Dr. David Feinswog (Allison Smither), Alisa and Max Feinswog, Samantha and Tessa May, Jax and Lola May. Loved his family, including his dear sister, Carol Hoffman, and brother-in-law, Dr. Leonard Hoffman of Houston and was devoted to his parents, Max Trube and Lola May of blessed memory. Loyal friend to many. Dr. May graduated from Texas Western College and then UT Southwestern Medical School and did his internal medicine and pulmonology training at Parkland Memorial Hospital and Bellevue Hospital. He completed his military service at hospitals in Paris, France and Nuremberg, Germany before returning to El Paso to practice medicine for 40 years. Often spotted on the golf course at El Paso Country Club, riding his tandem bike with Susie, working out at the gym, traveling the world or visiting his family. Private memorial services this Sunday. Family requests that memorial contributions go to Temple Mt. Sinai, 4408 N. Stanton, El Paso, TX 79902 ,915-532-5959, or to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, 9541 Plaza Circle, El Paso, TX 79927, 915-298-0353. May his memory bring blessing and goodness.









