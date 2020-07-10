Robert Ray EllisEl Paso - On Tuesday, July 7, 2020, our sweet Robert Ray Ellis, was called home at the age of 88.Robert, lovingly referred to as "Critter" was born on January 24, 1932, to Hershel and Fancy Ellis in Vinita, Oklahoma. He proudly served his country during the Korean War and finally retired from the U.S. Post Office in 1986. On June 20, 1953, he married Guadalupe (Lupe), the mother of their seven sons. He is survived by all of his sons and their partners; Manny and Jaynie Bejarano, David and Nancy, Tom and Eunice, Matthew, Barry and Cathi, Charlie and Mindy, and Joe and Nora. He was a sweet grandpa to 16 grandchildren, Brian, Mark, Molly, Emily, Stacy, David, Jason, Jacob, Joey, Renee, Alyse, Paiton, Christopher, Jennifer, Raquel and Lillian, and 13 great grandchildren.Robert imparted his love of golf on all who knew him. His skill was equal to his passion for the game that was born in him and his twin brother after picking up their first club at the age of 7. He raised golfing sons, was surrounded by his golfing buddies all his life, and achieved 13 hole in one's in his lifetime, but our Critter was too humble a guy to boast about that.He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife Guadalupe, his identical twin brother Charles, who he adored, his sisters Anita and Dolores, and companion for over 25 years Helen Walker.In the company of his sons, a funeral service will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Hillcrest Funeral Home. His graveside service will be at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14. Due to COVID restrictions both services will be limited to immediate family. The family wishes to thank all of those friends and family who have shared your heartfelt condolences and prayers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The First Tee of Greater El Paso, P.O. Box 222061, El Paso, Texas 79913.