Robert Richard Byland
Robert Richard Byland

Robert Richard Byland 72, passed away peacefully at home on August 13, 2020, surrounded by loving family close by and enveloped by loving family and friends from afar. He was preceded in death by his parent Benjamin T. Byland and Betty J. Handley. He is survived by his wife Rose Y. Byland MD; his sons Russell Byland wife Vicki (Terribury) Byland; Eric Byland wife Cathy (Daniel) Byland; grandson Mason wife Allysia; son Elijah Teribury and sister Kim (Byland) Work spouse Daniel Work.

Memorials to be announced post COVID restrictions in Elmira, New York and El Paso, Texas.

Donations are encouraged to organizations of choice or to Mesilla Valley Hospice, Las Cruces, New Mexico

On line memorials at www.forevermissed.com




Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
