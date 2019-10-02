Services
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 856-1400
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
View Map
Robert R. Fierro, best known by his co-workers of 35 years from El Paso Electric Company as "Fig", at the age of 74, from El Paso, TX, passed away September 27, 2019 from natural causes. He is proceeded in death by his father, Jose G. Fierro, mother, Viola M. Fierro, and beloved wife, Sybil T. Fierro. Is survived by his daughter, Christine M. Gonzales, son-in-law, Eduardo Gonzales, brother, Rene Fierro, sister-in-law, Hortencia Diaz, and granddaughter(s); Annalise V. Gonzales, Michelle Potter, Melissa Martinez, and several great grandchildren. Visitation will be, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Crestview Funeral Home1462 N. Zaragoza Rd. from 6p.m to 9p.m, with rosary starting at 7p.m.
