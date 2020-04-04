|
|
Robert Rosales
In memory of Robert Rosales- Born 12/08/1938, left us 03/02/2020. He left behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 60 years Carmen. His son's, Rick, Robert, Gilbert, Armando Jr and Sam. Daughters Liz, Chris and Fritzy. Grandson's Ricky, Sammy, Erik and Nathan. Granddaughter's Jackie, Priscilla. Great-Grand kids Jaedon and Angelica. Sister Celia Gomez. We will always miss and love the man who instilled us to be responsible, respectful and accomplish who we are today. It took a real man to be a grandfather and father at the same time whom we looked up to. My Guerito, you will always be in my heart and soul. Services were held privately earlier at Fort Bliss
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020