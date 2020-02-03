Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home West
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 587-0202
Monsignor Robert S. Calles

Monsignor Robert S. Calles Obituary
Monsignor Robert S. Calles

El Paso, TX - Rev. Msgr. Robert S. Calles, 86, was received into Eternal Life on January 16, 2020. Msgr. Calles was born in Alamogordo, NM and received his priestly studies at Our Lady of Angels Seminary at Niagara University in New York. He was ordained at 29 years of age at St. Patrick Cathedral in El Paso, TX by Most Reverend Sidney M. Metzger on May 22, 1963. He celebrated his Golden Anniversary of Ordination to the Holy Priesthood at Most Holy Trinity Parish in 2013, then retiring after 47 years of faithful service at several parishes: Saint Patrick Cathedral, St. Joseph at which time he was given the honorary title of monsignor, Holy Family, Most Holy Trinity and Our Lady of Peace in Alpine, TX. He also served as Chancellor of the Diocese of El Paso from 1979 to 1982. In May 1988 he was named Chaplain to His Holiness by Pope John Paul II. He is well loved and remembered by many who dearly respected and appreciated his dedication of pastoral service.

The vigil and rosary will be held on Friday, February 7th at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 131 S. Zaragoza, 79907, visitation from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM with the recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 PM; the Funeral Mass will be celebrated February 8th at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church at 10:00 AM. Committal service to follow at Mt Carmel Cemetery. A reception will follow.

Msgr. Calles was born from the union of Elais & Delfina Calles 11-01-1933.

His brother Elias II, wife Elena, deceased. Nieces and nephews: Alicia Calles, Bobby Calles, Cecelia & husband Johnny, Elias III & Lorraine Calles.

His sister Anita & Erlindo Trujillo deceased. Nieces & nephews: Deceased Antonio & Sophie Trujillo, MaryAnn & Ken Romero, Martin & Florela Trujillo, Josie & Paul Peloquin, Martha & Rich White, Danny & Donna Trujillo.

His sister Margarita & Margarito Briseno deceased. Nieces & Nephews: Deceased Raymond & Mary Briseno, Albert deceased & Helen Briseno, Martin & Gwenn Briseno, Connie & Albert Fuentes.

And all extended family members, too numerous to mention who remember Msgr (Tio) with much love and many prayers.

May his soul and the souls of the faithful departed Rest In Peace.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Msgr. Calles Funeral Fund.

Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home West.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
