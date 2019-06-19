Robert Stephen Long



El Paso - Robert Stephen "Steve" Long, 66, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. Steve is survived by his brother, John Long, his wife Christine and their three sons, Matthew, Andrew, and Keenan; and his sister Suzi Schilander, her husband Brian and their son, David. He is also survived by the mother of his daughters, Pat Turba, and his daughters, Hillary Earickson of El Paso, her husband Edward, and their two children, Robert and Genevieve; and his daughter Kathleen Tomaselli of Orlando, Florida, her husband Chris, and their daughter Gina Marie. Steve was born to Robert Long and Genevieve Long (nee Goetz) in Chicago, Illinois, on November 10, 1952. He was a graduate of Gordon Technical High School in Chicago. Steve held a wide variety of jobs over the years, before accepting a position in IT with Trustmark Insurance. After some health problems, he moved to El Paso several years ago to live with his daughter Hillary. After receiving a transplant, Steve's health returned and he became active in El Paso. Steve enjoyed volunteering at his grandchildren's elementary school, and chatting with neighbors while walking the dogs. Steve was a loving grandfather, and greatly enjoyed his retirement in El Paso. He travelled to Chicago and Florida as often as he could to visit family and friends. He will be dearly missed by his family and community. Services will be held in Chicago at a date to be determined. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net Published in El Paso Times on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary