|
|
Robert (Bob) Sterl Bastraw
El Paso - Robert (Bob) Sterl Bastraw passed away on January 20th, 2020 at the age of 95 with family, friends, and caregivers by his side. Bob succumbed after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Bob was born May 11, 1924 in Boston, Massachusetts. He had 12 brothers and sisters, three of which are still living, Bill, Virginia, Sheryl all still in the Laconia NH area. He and Betty (Anna Elizabeth Carlberg b1927-d2014), the love of his life were married for a wonderful 67 years. They had three children, Robert Carl - deceased 1996, William Edward (wife Linda), Sheryl Ann Bastraw Henry (Jim Wallace). Granddaughters Jessica Dierkes (husband Alex), DaNell Henry Wyatt (husband Dereck), and Leeza Bastraw (partner Amber), and grandson Daniel Henry (wife Ashley). Ten great grandchildren, Emma, Ella, Elizabeth, Evelyn, Hannah, Jaedyn, Kellyanne, Jeremy, Kaiden, and Remington.
Master Sergeant Bob Bastraw had a distinguished career in the U.S.Army, volunteering for service at the age of 17 in 1942, retiring after 20 plus years. Bob was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division, the "All American" Division, training in England before parachuting into Normandy on D-Day June 6, 1944 with the 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment liberating Ste. Mere Eglise, France. Second jump into Holland during Operation Market Garden, then battle in the Forest Ardennes in Belgium during the Battle of the Bulge Christmas 1944. As a jeep driver, credited for saving Lieutenant Pendergast during a German tank attack. As part of the 82nd Recon, one of four troopers to meet Soviet tankers near Grabow and the Elbe River in early May 1945 as the Americans and Soviets linked up to cut Germany in half. He was present with General Gavin during the signing of surrender of German Army Group Vistula under General von Tippelskirch. Bob then served in Berlin, transferred from Airborne serving in Turkey and Russia. He would serve in Korea for two years before retiring at White Sands Missile Range in 1963. His decorations include Purple Heart, two Bronze Stars one with Valor, Good Conduct, Combat Infantryman, Parachutist Badge two Combat jumps, Glider Infantry, Marksmanship-Carbine, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, WWII Victory Medal, Army Occupation Medal-Germany, American Campaign Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, Belgian fourragere, and French WWII Croix de Guerre fourragere for heroic actions in Normandy.
Following military retirement, second career was with Asarco where he retired after 20 years.
In 1975, Bob and his wife Betty moved to Chaparral, New Mexico from El Paso, Texas enjoying retirement, farming, and family. They were members of the Chaparral First Baptist Church to the day of their passing.
Our Family would like to thank the caregivers that have blessed us and our Dad with their loving kindness, Maria, Sandra, Marisela, Susanna and Mesilla Valley Hospice.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 am Monday, January 27th, 2020 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, with full military honors; 5200 Fred Wilson. Please visit our online register book at
www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
In lieu of flowers please give to Alzheimer's research for a cure.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020