Robert "Jaden" UrreaEl Paso - Robert "Jaden" Urrea, 19, was tragically and senselessly killed in the early morning of October 31, 2020 by a drive-by shooter as he left a Halloween party in Dallas, Texas.Jaden was born on December 5, 2000 in El Paso, Texas. He graduated from Coronado High School in 2019 and was currently a sophomore at Southern Methodist University.Jaden was a beautiful, gentle, free-spirited soul who captured the hearts of so many through his infectious laugh, silliness, wittiness, compassion, and his love for music. Jaden was extremely introspective and sensitive. He especially revealed his inner thoughts and emotions through his songs that he wrote. His most recent band was Cherry Trap.Jaden lived his life extremely passionately in every way. He poured his heart into his lyrics and music. You could see Jaden's true self as he sang and played his guitar, whether it was alone in his room, with fellow musicians, or while performing on stage. Even at an incredibly young age, he was passionate about traveling the world with his family, exploring different cultures and cuisines.Jaden was a dedicated friend, full of forgiveness and love. He constantly wanted to be in the presence of his friends, laughing and enjoying each other's company. There was never a moment that you did not know when Jaden was in the room. He would always bring laughter and joy with him everywhere he went.Jaden had an incredible memory and could recall events from as early as 18-months-old. He could tell you about almost every genre of movie, quote funny lines from them, give you the bio on the actors and directors, and give you a detailed analysis of the plot. He appreciated all music, from Frank Sinatra and the Beatles to The Strokes and Joyce Manor.Jaden is survived by his father and mother, Dr. Robert Edward and Patricia Christine Urrea; his sister Katrianna Isabella Urrea; paternal grandparents Angela and the late Dr. Luis Hernando Urrea; maternal grandparents Catherine and Nick Seif and Kenna and the late David Weaver; paternal aunt and uncle Barbara and Dr. Luis Urrea and their children Hunter, Cole, and Christina; paternal aunt and uncle Alexandra and Matthew Goff and their children Nicolas and Angela Sofia; paternal cousins Valentina, Antonio Jose, Antonio, and Sara Cifuentes; maternal aunt and uncles Donna Castner, Dean Rhein, and Christopher Weaver and their children.A rosary and visitation will be held on the evening of Tuesday, November 10, 2020 for immediate family members only. The burial will be on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Memory Gardens of the Valley. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there sadly cannot be a funeral mass nor an open visitation; however, the services will be live-streamed on the Martin Funeral Home West Facebook Page.In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jaden can be made to The Jaden Urrea Memorial Fund. Information regarding donations will be posted on the Martin Funeral Home West website. The funds will be used to start a foundation in honor of Jaden.