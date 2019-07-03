Services
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 584-1234
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:30 PM
Ft Bliss National Cemetery
Resources
Robert V. Poley Obituary
Robert V. Poley

El Paso - Robert V. Poley, 92 passed away Sunday June 30th after a long illness. Born in Philadelphia Penn. to Irwin Poley and Ruth Verlenden. Served in the Army Air Force Corps from 1946 to 1948 having been Honorably Discharged. Resident of El Paso Texas since 1960, retired from Greyhound Bus Lines. Long Time member of the El Paso Tennis Club where he had hundreds of great friends. A Great supporter of the Salvation Army, AARP, Special Olympics of Texas and the UTEP Tennis Program. Survived by his longtime Companion "Zany". Special thanks to his 3 caregivers who watched over him the past 5 months, Mark, Marissa and Leslie. Visitation at Martin Funeral Home West, Wednesday at 11am, followed by interment at Ft Bliss National Cemetery at 1:30pm.
Published in El Paso Times on July 3, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
