Robert W. (Bob Garcia) Garcia
Robert W. Garcia (Bob Garcia)

El Paso - Robert W. Garcia (Bob Garcia) passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. He was 90 years old.

The son of immigrants from Mexico, Bob was born on June 7, 1930, in El Paso and made it his lifelong home.

He graduated from Austin High School and from Texas Western (now UTEP). He served in the Navy during the Korean War, sailing around the world on the USS Waldron. Upon his return, Bob attended law school at the University of Texas at Austin.

Early in his career, Bob had an affinity for building and construction, but also had a gift for teaching and counseling. He taught Spanish and math at El Paso High School before stepping into an illustrious career of government service.

He joined the FBI in the 1960s and moved to the U.S. Probation Office in the 1970s. Bob developed a halfway house program (Alternative House) that helped federal parolees transition back into society. Bob received the prestigious Richard F. Doyle Award, presented to Federal Probation & Pretrial Services Officers for outstanding contributions to the corrections field. His program launched a range of aftercare services for narcotics offenders, and he guided people to find appropriate rehabilitation services and employment. Later, he taught college-level courses in criminal justice.

Bob appreciated architecture. Upon "graduating" from his government job, he joined his father in the construction business. They became innovators of green building and one of the first manufacturers of structural insulated panels in the country. He operated the building and design business until he was 87.

Bob's sense of humor held a captive audience, as did his infectious laugh. He loved to draw cartoons featuring his animals, complete with dialog balloons. He also loved a hot cup of coffee and a fresh slice of pie.

He is survived by Barbara Garcia, his wife of over 30 years; he is also survived by his children: Christy Garcia, Cindy Garcia Melgar and David Macias; grandchildren: Blake Melgar, Frankie Melgar, Lillie Meyerhoff, Brandon Meyerhoff, Rebecka J. Foss, Shavon O'Leary, Rose Black and Kayla Macias; sons-in-law Mario Melgar and Kip Meyerhoff; niece LeAnn Adams Bobitt and nephew Sam Adams, along with many loving cousins, and a great-grandchild on the way.

Donations in memory and honor of Robert W. Garcia can be made to the El Paso Covid-19 Response Fund through the Paso del Norte Community Foundation.

(https://pdnfoundation.org/give-to-a-fund/covid-19-response-fund#:~:text=The%20El%20Paso%20COVID%2D19,homeless%2C%20elderly%20and%20food%20insecure.&text=More%20than%20%24650%2C000%20in%20needs,as%20urgent%20across%20the%20community)






Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
